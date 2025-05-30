Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Senco Gold consolidated net profit rises 94.06% in the March 2025 quarter

Senco Gold consolidated net profit rises 94.06% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 6:22 PM IST
Sales rise 21.14% to Rs 1377.71 crore

Net profit of Senco Gold rose 94.06% to Rs 62.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 32.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.14% to Rs 1377.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1137.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 11.98% to Rs 159.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 181.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.73% to Rs 6328.07 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5241.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1377.711137.28 21 6328.075241.44 21 OPM %9.227.71 -5.817.16 - PBDT104.2070.77 47 285.99309.65 -8 PBT85.0752.38 62 217.86249.54 -13 NP62.4332.17 94 159.31181.00 -12

First Published: May 30 2025 | 5:56 PM IST

