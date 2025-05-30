Senco Gold consolidated net profit rises 94.06% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.14% to Rs 1377.71 croreNet profit of Senco Gold rose 94.06% to Rs 62.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 32.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.14% to Rs 1377.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1137.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 11.98% to Rs 159.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 181.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.73% to Rs 6328.07 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5241.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
