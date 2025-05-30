HOV Services consolidated net profit rises 62.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 29.04% to Rs 5.51 croreNet profit of HOV Services rose 62.96% to Rs 1.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 29.04% to Rs 5.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 56.88% to Rs 4.22 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 39.39% to Rs 22.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
