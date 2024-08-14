Aastamangalam Finance standalone net profit rises 119.74% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 151.75% to Rs 2.87 croreNet profit of Aastamangalam Finance rose 119.74% to Rs 1.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 151.75% to Rs 2.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2.871.14 152 OPM %96.5288.60 -PBDT2.221.01 120 PBT2.221.01 120 NP1.670.76 120
