Aastamangalam Finance standalone net profit rises 119.74% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Aastamangalam Finance rose 119.74% to Rs 1.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 151.75% to Rs 2.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.2.871.1496.5288.602.221.012.221.011.670.76

