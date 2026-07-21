KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Ltd, Shalimar Paints Ltd, Tarsons Products Ltd and Shiva Texyarn Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 July 2026.

KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Ltd, Shalimar Paints Ltd, Tarsons Products Ltd and Shiva Texyarn Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 July 2026.

Aastha Spintex Ltd soared 19.36% to Rs 129.15 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 10.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.32 lakh shares in the past one month.

KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Ltd surged 17.54% to Rs 25.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6418 shares in the past one month. Shalimar Paints Ltd spiked 13.97% to Rs 67.4. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11986 shares in the past one month. Tarsons Products Ltd exploded 13.37% to Rs 318.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39254 shares in the past one month.