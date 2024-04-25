AAVAS Financiers consolidated net profit rises 12.34% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.42% to Rs 546.02 croreNet profit of AAVAS Financiers rose 12.34% to Rs 142.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 126.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.42% to Rs 546.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 449.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 14.21% to Rs 490.69 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 429.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 25.43% to Rs 2017.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1608.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Powered by Capital Market - Live News