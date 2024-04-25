Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AAVAS Financiers consolidated net profit rises 12.34% in the March 2024 quarter

AAVAS Financiers consolidated net profit rises 12.34% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 21.42% to Rs 546.02 crore

Net profit of AAVAS Financiers rose 12.34% to Rs 142.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 126.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.42% to Rs 546.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 449.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.21% to Rs 490.69 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 429.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 25.43% to Rs 2017.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1608.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales546.02449.69 21 2017.901608.76 25 OPM %74.5873.75 -73.5272.50 - PBDT186.46167.35 11 658.03577.14 14 PBT177.36158.66 12 625.37548.42 14 NP142.48126.83 12 490.69429.64 14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

AAVAS Fin soars after recording disbursements of Rs 18.9 bn in Q4

AAVAS Financiers consolidated net profit rises 8.96% in the December 2023 quarter

Volumes jump at AAVAS Financiers Ltd counter

Barometers erase early losses; PSU bank shares in demand

Nifty above 21,750 mark, auto shares in demand

Tech Mahindra Q4 PAT climbs 30% QoQ to Rs 661 cr; declares dividend of Rs 28/ share

Tech Mahindra consolidated net profit declines 40.86% in the March 2024 quarter

Wendt India consolidated net profit rises 4.61% in the March 2024 quarter

Himadri Speciality Chemical standalone net profit rises 49.39% in the March 2024 quarter

Laurus Lab slides after Q4 PAT tumbles 26% YoY to 76 cr

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 25 2024 | 4:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story