RVNL bags LoA worth Rs 111 crore from Southern Railway

Rail Vikas Nigam (RNVL) announced that it has received letter of acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 110.86 crore from Southern Railway for a construction contract.

The order entails provision of MSDAC with existing DCTC at stations (to serve as dual detection) and replacing balance AFTCs in MAS- GDR & MSB-TBM automatic block signalling sections of Chennai Division in Southern Railway.

The size of the contract is Rs 110.86 crore and it is to be executed in 18 months.

Rail Vikas Nigam is in the business of executing all types of railway projects, including new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, railway electrification, metro projects, workshops, major bridges, construction of cable-stayed bridges, institution buildings, etc.

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) reported a 27.26% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 286.89 crore on a 1.20% slide in revenue from operations to Rs 4,854.95 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The scrip rose 0.09% to close at Rs 473.75 on the BSE.

