Gopal Snacks Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Orient Press Ltd, Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd, Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd and Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 December 2024.

Gopal Snacks Ltd lost 7.86% to Rs 416.4 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19771 shares in the past one month.

Orient Press Ltd tumbled 6.26% to Rs 141.6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 28631 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14413 shares in the past one month.

Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd crashed 5.90% to Rs 122. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4733 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4022 shares in the past one month.

Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd dropped 5.87% to Rs 133.1. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 43.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13.97 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd pared 5.82% to Rs 198.15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.25 lakh shares in the past one month.

