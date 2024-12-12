National Aluminium Company Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd, Hatsun Agro Product Ltd, Shilpa Medicare Ltd and Neuland Laboratories Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 December 2024.

National Aluminium Company Ltd crashed 8.17% to Rs 229.2 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 21.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.94 lakh shares in the past one month.

Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd tumbled 6.41% to Rs 281.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.82 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd lost 6.15% to Rs 1063.4. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 593 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 965 shares in the past one month.

Shilpa Medicare Ltd plummeted 6.10% to Rs 826. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 14602 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31998 shares in the past one month.

Neuland Laboratories Ltd slipped 5.41% to Rs 16032.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 14487 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2490 shares in the past one month.

