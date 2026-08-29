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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aayush Wellness launches Lung Care Tablets

Aayush Wellness announced the launch of its Lung Care Tablets, marking a significant expansion of its prevention led healthcare vision. Building on the proposition of Aayush Herbal Masala, developed around the health concerns associated with smokeless-tobacco consumption, the Company is now extending its focus to respiratory wellness, addressing the growing health challenges associated with smoking, air pollution and environmental exposure.

The launch comes at a time when India's respiratory healthcare segment represents a significant and growing market. The Respiratory System therapeutic segment recorded sales of Rs 18,912.64 crore in 2025, up from Rs 17,199.40 crore in 2024, representing approximately 10% YoY growth. With India accounting for 30.28% of global deaths from respiratory diseases, Aayush Wellness sees an opportunity to build a differentiated position in the emerging preventive respiratory-wellness category.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Aug 29 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

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