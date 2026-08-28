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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra launches BaaS programme across its EV origin SUV portfolio

Mahindra launches BaaS programme across its EV origin SUV portfolio

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Last Updated : Aug 28 2026 | 7:31 PM IST
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Mahindra today announced the expansion of its Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) programme across its entire Electric Origin SUV portfolio, making it available on the BE 6 SPORTEQ, XEV 9S and XEV 9e.

Introduced with the launch of the BE 6 SPORTEQ, BaaS makes EV ownership more accessible by enabling customers to finance the vehicle and battery separately through a unique dual-financing structure.

Under BaaS, customers can pay Rs 11.45 Lakh# for the BE 6 SPORTEQ and finance the battery at an effective usage cost of Rs 3.75/km#. This significantly lowers the upfront purchase cost while providing customers greater flexibility in managing their monthly outflow, offering a smarter way to own an EV.

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First Published: Aug 28 2026 | 7:31 PM IST

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