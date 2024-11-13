Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Aayush Wellness standalone net profit rises 228.57% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Sales rise 2280.00% to Rs 14.28 crore

Net profit of Aayush Wellness rose 228.57% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 2280.00% to Rs 14.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales14.280.60 2280 OPM %6.4440.00 -PBDT0.920.28 229 PBT0.920.28 229 NP0.920.28 229

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 4:25 PM IST

