KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) standalone net profit declines 43.52% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) declined 43.52% to Rs 3.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 32.87% to Rs 56.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 42.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.56.2342.3222.2526.2510.2811.475.339.283.886.87

