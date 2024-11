Nitiraj Engineers standalone net profit declines 98.76% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 21.06% to Rs 12.56 crore

Net profit of Nitiraj Engineers declined 98.76% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 21.06% to Rs 12.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 15.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.12.5615.915.5717.410.902.860.042.010.021.61

Powered by Capital Market - Live News