Aban Offshore reports consolidated net loss of Rs 307.44 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.05% to Rs 104.77 crore

Net Loss of Aban Offshore reported to Rs 307.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 115.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 9.05% to Rs 104.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 115.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.104.77115.2017.4136.63-267.85-76.92-293.07-110.05-307.44-115.31

