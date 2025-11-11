HEG consolidated net profit rises 74.20% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.19% to Rs 699.22 crore

Net profit of HEG rose 74.20% to Rs 143.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 82.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 23.19% to Rs 699.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 567.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.699.22567.6016.9317.02228.98150.61175.23102.67143.3382.28

