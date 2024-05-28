Saptarishi Agro Industries standalone net profit rises 297.78% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 24.00% to Rs 15.86 croreNet profit of Saptarishi Agro Industries rose 297.78% to Rs 1.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.00% to Rs 15.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 240.00% to Rs 2.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.43% to Rs 41.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 38.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News