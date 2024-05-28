Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Saptarishi Agro Industries standalone net profit rises 297.78% in the March 2024 quarter

Saptarishi Agro Industries standalone net profit rises 297.78% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 11:32 AM IST
Sales rise 24.00% to Rs 15.86 crore

Net profit of Saptarishi Agro Industries rose 297.78% to Rs 1.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.00% to Rs 15.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 240.00% to Rs 2.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.43% to Rs 41.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 38.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales15.8612.79 24 41.1938.70 6 OPM %14.062.89 -6.311.37 - PBDT2.200.46 378 2.510.62 305 PBT2.190.45 387 2.490.60 315 NP1.790.45 298 2.040.60 240

