Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kkalpana Plastick reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Kkalpana Plastick reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 11:32 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Kkalpana Plastick reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 and during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

KKalpana Industries (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2023 quarter

KKalpana Industries (India) standalone net profit rises 79.17% in the March 2024 quarter

Tirth Plastic reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Harmony Capital Services reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

Seven Hill Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia jumps after Q4 PAT climbs 68% YoY

Dalal Street Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the March 2024 quarter

BHEL inks technology transfer agreement with BARC for 50 kW alkaline electrolyser system

Volumes spurt at Timken India Ltd counter

Natco Pharma hits 52-week high as PAT rises 40% YoY in Q4

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 28 2024 | 11:15 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story