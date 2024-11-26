Abans Finance Pvt standalone net profit rises 2336.36% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 126.81% to Rs 43.91 crore

Net profit of Abans Finance Pvt rose 2336.36% to Rs 13.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 126.81% to Rs 43.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 19.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.43.9119.3682.5149.5917.980.8017.860.7113.400.55

