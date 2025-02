Abans Holdings consolidated net profit rises 19.82% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 152.89% to Rs 1280.14 crore

Net profit of Abans Holdings rose 19.82% to Rs 25.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 21.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 152.89% to Rs 1280.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 506.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1280.14506.204.057.5935.5625.9935.2525.8425.9421.65

Powered by Capital Market - Live News