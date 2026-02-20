ABB India jumps after Q3 PAT rises 6% sequentially; order book jumps 51% YoY

ABB India rallied 3.58% to Rs 5,920 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 5.82% to Rs 432.85 crore on 7.44% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 3557.01 crore in Q4 CY25 over Q4 CY24.

On a year on year basis, the companys consolidated net profit declined 18.08% while revenue from operations climbed 5.71% in CY2025.

Profitability was affected by higher material costs, forex, QCO related imported material usage, and Labor Code impact, which was partly offset through commodity hedging and efficiency gains. Revenue recorded positive growth during the quarter, driven by higher export revenues in the electrification segment, particularly from distribution solutions and smart power divisions, as well as all other divisions of electrification business area registered revenue growth. In motion segment, higher revenues across the divisions were offset by reduction in Motion Service division.

Profit before tax (PBT) fell 18.09% YoY to Rs 577.59 crore during the quarter ended 31st December 2025. The order book stood at Rs 4,096 crore in Q4 CY25, up 52% YoY, due to a strong development in the base business with additional support from the timing of large orders. During the quarter, the company benefitted from large orders in the data center, automotive, building and infra, railways and metals segments. As of December 31, 2025, the companys order backlog stood at Rs 10,471 crore, reflecting a 12% year-on-year increase. This strong backlog provides clear revenue visibility and is well aligned with the companys growth plans for the upcoming periods.

On a calendar year (CY) 2025 basis, the companys consolidated net profit declined 10.95% to Rs 1,669.40 crore despite a 8.32% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 13,202.73 crore in CY2025 over CY204. On outlook front, the company said that as it enters 2026, it is supported by strong demand momentum and a resilient local-for-local manufacturing base. Its diversified presence across 23 market segments positions it well benefit from sustained investments in infrastructure, rail, grid modernization, and renewables, while also capturing opportunities in metals, mining, energy, chemicals, data centers, and electronics. Continued capex across chemicals, pharmaceuticals, automotive, power distribution, water, and digitalization align with its core strengths and reinforces its long-term growth outlook.

Further, the company noted that it continues to monitor global geopolitical developments and their influence on domestic demand, investment sentiment, inflation, FX, and climate-related risks, while remaining focused on operational excellence, disciplined execution, and sustainable, profitable growth. Meanwhile, the companys board declared a dividend of Rs 29.59 per share with a face value of Rs 2 per share for FY26. The record date for determining shareholders eligibility has been fixed as on 2 May 2026. The dividend will be paid after May 09, 2026. ABB India is a leading global technology company. Its business areas include electrification, process automation, motion (drives and motors), and robotics & discrete automation.