ABB Motion makes strategic investment in AI start-up UptimeAI

ABB Motion has announced a strategic investment through ABB Motion Ventures in the AI start-up UptimeAI, aiming to transform how industrial customers manage the health and performance of motors, drives, and related assets. The transaction consists of ABB taking a minority stake in UptimeAI. Financial details of the investment were not disclosed.

The collaboration leverages machine learning and expert systems to provide customers with deep insights into asset performance, failure predictability, and reduction of maintenance costs and risks. With over 1,000 failure modes covered by advanced AI/ML algorithms, the partnership is set to deliver outstanding reliability and efficiency. It does so by leveraging next-generation asset performance management services driven by AI/ML predictive maintenance and proven industry expertise.

The initiative will initially focus on heavy asset industries, starting with addressing the needs of Cement, Metals, and Water Pipes sectors in India. By introducing tailored solutions for these critical industries, the partnership seeks to enable companies to achieve operational excellence, reduce unplanned downtime, and enhance overall productivity.

