ABB upgrades energy infrastructure of 935 km Vadinar-Bina Pipeline

ABB India has successfully delivered a critical energy infrastructure modernization program by upgrading the automation and monitoring systems for Bharat Petroleum Corporation's (BPCL) Vadinar-Bina Pipeline (VBPL). This 935 km cross-country oil pipeline is vital for supporting India's energy security at a time of increasing energy demand, as it supplies 7.80 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA) to the Bina refinery.

The project scope included a complete ABB Ability SCADAvantage system modernization for the pipeline, the replacement of 35 Remote Terminal Units (RTU) across pumping, pigging and sectionalizing valve stations, the installation of new SCADA servers at Vadinar and Bina and strengthening security and cyber resilience through network protection, system hardening and centralized monitoring.