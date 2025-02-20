Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Abbott India announces change in senior management

Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Abbott India announced that Namita Shah - Associate Director - New Product Introduction and Therapy Area Strategy, has tendered her resignation from employment of the Company with effect from the close of business hours of 15 April 2025, to pursue opportunities outside the Company.

Pursuant to her resignation, she will also cease to be the Senior Management Personnel of the Company effective the said date.

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 9:28 AM IST

