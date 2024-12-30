Abbott India Ltd soars 2.36%, Gains for third straight session

Abbott India Ltd is quoting at Rs 29954.7, up 2.36% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 31.6% in last one year as compared to a 9.48% gain in NIFTY and a 37.57% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

Abbott India Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 29954.7, up 2.36% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 23803.900390625. The Sensex is at 78735.73, up 0.05%. Abbott India Ltd has added around 6.78% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Abbott India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23008.35, up 0.8% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 15783 shares today, compared to the daily average of 9626 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 48.47 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

