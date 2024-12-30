Muthoot Finance Ltd soars 2%, up for third straight session

Muthoot Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 2111, up 2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 44% in last one year as compared to a 9.48% gain in NIFTY and a 10.94% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Muthoot Finance Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2111, up 2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 23803.900390625. The Sensex is at 78735.73, up 0.05%. Muthoot Finance Ltd has added around 9.06% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Muthoot Finance Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.12% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23788, up 0.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.87 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.95 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2124.9, up 2.21% on the day. Muthoot Finance Ltd is up 44% in last one year as compared to a 9.48% gain in NIFTY and a 10.94% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 18.82 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News