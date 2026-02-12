Abbott India Q3 PAT jumps 4% YoY to Rs 376 cr

Abbott India's standalone net profit gained 4.20% to Rs 375.96 crore on 6.79% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,724.04 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 508.98 crore in Q3 FY26, up 4.38% year on year (YoY).

Total expenses increased 7.20% to Rs 1,284.82 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 1,198.44 crore posted in same quarter last year. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 147.31 crore (up 26.88% YoY), employee benefit expense was at Rs 196.07 crore (up 45.58% YoY) and finance cost was at Rs 5.48 crore (up 142.47% YoY) during the period under review.