Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TVS Srichakra reports consolidated net profit of Rs 11.15 crore in the December 2025 quarter

TVS Srichakra reports consolidated net profit of Rs 11.15 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 2:51 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sales rise 14.17% to Rs 916.51 crore

Net profit of TVS Srichakra reported to Rs 11.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 5.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 14.17% to Rs 916.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 802.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales916.51802.73 14 OPM %8.545.54 -PBDT67.3632.19 109 PBT30.940.52 5850 NP11.15-5.97 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Diamines & Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.40 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.88 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Globus Power Generation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Ucal reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Remsons Industries consolidated net profit rises 28.64% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story