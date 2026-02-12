TVS Srichakra reports consolidated net profit of Rs 11.15 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.17% to Rs 916.51 croreNet profit of TVS Srichakra reported to Rs 11.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 5.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 14.17% to Rs 916.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 802.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales916.51802.73 14 OPM %8.545.54 -PBDT67.3632.19 109 PBT30.940.52 5850 NP11.15-5.97 LP
