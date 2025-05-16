Abbott India rises after Q4 PAT jumps 28% YoY to Rs 367 cr; declares dividend of Rs 475 /sh

Abbott India gained 2.07% to Rs 31,000 after the company's standalone net profit climbed 27.9% to Rs 367.04 crore on 11.5% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,604.59 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 482.71 crore in Q4 FY25, up 23.9% YoY.

Total expenses increased 6% to Rs 1,197.90 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 1,130.10 crore posted in same quarter last year. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 186.68 crore (up 15.38% YoY), employee benefit expense was at Rs 144.40 crore (down 0.58% YoY) and finance cost was at Rs 3.92 crore (up 39.5% YoY) during the period under review.

On full year basis, the companys standalone net profit jumped 17.8% to Rs 1,414.44 crore on a 9.6% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 6,409.15 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Meanwhile, the companys board recommended payment of final dividend of Rs 475 per equity share of Rs 10 each for FY25, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Eighty-first annual general meeting of the company scheduled to be held on Wednesday, August 13, 2025. The company has fixed the record date as Friday, 25 July 2025.

The aforesaid final dividend, if approved by the members, will be paid on or after Monday, August 18, 2025.

Abbott India is a subsidiary of Abbott Laboratories, headquartered in Mumbai. The company provides products and solutions across various therapeutic areas including gastroenterology, womens health, metabolics, central nervous system, vaccines and multi-specialty.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News