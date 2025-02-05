Abbott India spurts on reporting good Q3 numbers

Abbott India jumped 6.17% to Rs 27,756.50 after the company's net profit increased 16.01% to Rs 360.78 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 310.98 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations grew by 12.32% to Rs 1,614.28 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 487.59 crore in the third quarter of FY25, up 15.49% from Rs 422.16 crore posted in the same period a year ago.

On nine-month basis, the pharma companys net profit grew 14.57% to Rs 1,047.40 crore on 8.94% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 4,804.56 crore in 9M FY24 over 9M FY23.

Abbott India has a portfolio of science-based offerings in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic pharmaceuticals.

