Page Inds gains after Q3 PAT climbs 34% YoY; declares dividend of Rs 150/sh

Page Industries added 2.44% to Rs 48,105 after the company's standalone net profit jumped 34.34% to Rs 204.66 crore on a 7.14% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,313.05 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

In Q3 FY25, sales volume grew 4.7% YoY, amounting to 57.8 million pieces.

Profit before tax in Q3 FY25 was at Rs 274.97 crore, up 36.07% as against Rs 202.08 crore reported in the same period a year ago.

EBITDA stood at Rs 302.5 crore, registering the growth of 33.61% as compared with Rs 226.4 crore in Q3 FY24. EBITDA margin improved to 23% in Q3 FY25 as against 18.5% in Q3 FY24, driven by meticulous control over operating expenses, consistent revenue growth and improvement in inventory turns.

On outlook & trends front, the company said that the Indian apparel retail sector confronts short-term headwinds due to dampened consumer sentiment. Nonetheless, long-term growth prospects remain robust, propelled by economic expansion, urbanization, and rising disposable incomes. Athleisure and innerwear are poised as pivotal growth drivers, complemented by the proliferation of organized retail and e-commerce.

V.S. Ganesh, managing director, Page Industries, said, I am thrilled to announce that we have achieved strong profit growth, driven by consistent revenue increases and meticulous control over operating expenses. Our unwavering commitment to investing in top talent, product innovation, and digital transformation is propelling us towards our strategic goals. We are perfectly positioned to seize promising future growth opportunities, with modern retail and e-commerce continuing to serve as powerful growth engines.

Our focus on these areas not only strengthens our overall market position but also ensures we remain at the forefront of industry advancements.

Also Read

Meanwhile, the companys board has declared third interim dividend of Rs 150 per equity share for the financial year 2024-2025. The record date fixed for the payment of the interim dividend is 13 February 2025. The date fixed for payment of dividend is on or before 7 March 2025.

Page Industries is the exclusive licensee of JOCKEY International Inc. (USA) for manufacture, distribution, and marketing of the JOCKEY brand in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Oman, Qatar, the Maldives, Bhutan, and the UAE. Page Industries is also the exclusive licensee of Speedo International for the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of the Speedo brand in India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News