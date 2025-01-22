ABFRL concludes Rs 1,860-cr QIP of equity shares

The shares were priced at Rs 271.30 per equity share.

The qualified institutional placement (QIP), which commenced on 16 January 2025, concluded on 21 January 2025, with a total of 6,85,83,059 equity shares being allotted. The shares were priced at Rs 271.30 per share, resulting in an issue size of approximately Rs 1,860.66 crore.

The issue price of Rs 271.30 is nearly similar to the floor price of Rs 271.28 per equity share set for the QIP issue.

Pursuant to the allotment of equity shares under the QIP, the paid-up equity share capital of the company increased to Rs 1,139.80 crore comprising 1,13,98,06,825 equity shares.

Amansa Holdings emerged as the largest allottee, securing a substantial 27.91% allocation. Following, SBI Life Insurance Company, Quant Mutual Fund received allocations of 13.44% and 10.75%, respectively. HDFC Life Insurance Company secured 9.67% allocation, while BOFA SECURITIES EUROPE SA - ODI received allocation of 8.37%.

Further, Maybank Securities Pte., Aditya Birla Sun Life Trustee received allocations of 6.98% and 6.29%, respectively.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL) is engaged in the business of manufacturing and retailing of branded apparel and runs a chain of apparel and accessories retail stores in India.

On a consolidated basis, ABFRL reported a net loss of Rs 185.90 crore in Q2 FY25 as against a net loss of Rs 179.15 crore recorded in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 12.9% YoY to Rs 3,643.86 crore in the September 2024 quarter.

The scrip shed 0.97% to currently trade at Rs 274 on the BSE.

