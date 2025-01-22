Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

JM Financial Credit Solutions standalone net profit declines 96.86% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Sales decline 30.61% to Rs 229.16 crore

Net profit of JM Financial Credit Solutions declined 96.86% to Rs 2.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 86.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 30.61% to Rs 229.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 330.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales229.16330.24 -31 OPM %46.9580.00 -PBDT5.63116.77 -95 PBT3.70115.45 -97 NP2.7186.36 -97

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 12:52 PM IST

