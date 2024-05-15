Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Abhinav Capital Services standalone net profit declines 48.75% in the March 2024 quarter

Abhinav Capital Services standalone net profit declines 48.75% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales decline 1.28% to Rs 2.31 crore

Net profit of Abhinav Capital Services declined 48.75% to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.28% to Rs 2.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 4.34% to Rs 9.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.48% to Rs 15.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2.312.34 -1 15.2913.24 15 OPM %86.1596.58 -93.0095.54 - PBDT0.942.18 -57 10.8912.17 -11 PBT0.942.18 -57 10.8912.17 -11 NP0.821.60 -49 9.269.68 -4

First Published: May 15 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

