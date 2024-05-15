Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances reports standalone net loss of Rs 19.76 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances reports standalone net loss of Rs 19.76 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 10.93% to Rs 166.38 crore

Net loss of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances reported to Rs 19.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.93% to Rs 166.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 186.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 85.70% to Rs 7.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 51.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.86% to Rs 931.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1056.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales166.38186.80 -11 931.281056.55 -12 OPM %-11.884.19 -2.949.14 - PBDT-20.057.35 PL 25.8196.61 -73 PBT-24.593.14 PL 7.7580.46 -90 NP-19.761.56 PL 7.3951.67 -86

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.16 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Crompton Greaves Q3 PAT drops 3% YoY to Rs 85 cr

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances announces resignation of Head - R&amp;D

V-Guard arm starts commercial production of kitchen appliances

Havells India announces foray into domestic kitchen appliances segment

US Nasdaq closes at new record high

Infosys inks pact with First Abu Dhabi Bank to modernize IT infrastructure

MIRC Electronics reports standalone net loss of Rs 51.11 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Patanjali Foods standalone net profit declines 21.76% in the March 2024 quarter

Colgate-Palmolive (India) standalone net profit rises 20.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 15 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story