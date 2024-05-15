Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances reports standalone net loss of Rs 19.76 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.93% to Rs 166.38 crore

Net loss of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances reported to Rs 19.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.93% to Rs 166.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 186.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 85.70% to Rs 7.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 51.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.86% to Rs 931.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1056.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

