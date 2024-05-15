Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Patanjali Foods standalone net profit declines 21.76% in the March 2024 quarter

Patanjali Foods standalone net profit declines 21.76% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 4.43% to Rs 8221.66 crore

Net profit of Patanjali Foods declined 21.76% to Rs 206.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 263.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.43% to Rs 8221.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7872.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 13.68% to Rs 765.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 886.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.62% to Rs 31721.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 31524.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales8221.667872.92 4 31721.3531524.66 1 OPM %4.514.14 -4.034.06 - PBDT381.08392.72 -3 1328.921338.59 -1 PBT299.72349.39 -14 1060.091178.96 -10 NP206.32263.71 -22 765.15886.44 -14

First Published: May 15 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

