Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MIRC Electronics reports standalone net loss of Rs 51.11 crore in the March 2024 quarter

MIRC Electronics reports standalone net loss of Rs 51.11 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 31.94% to Rs 296.83 crore

Net Loss of MIRC Electronics reported to Rs 51.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 7.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 31.94% to Rs 296.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 224.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 62.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 12.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.81% to Rs 968.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1110.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales296.83224.98 32 968.041110.22 -13 OPM %-15.50-0.17 --4.720.45 - PBDT-49.25-4.41 -1017 -54.23-3.43 -1481 PBT-51.11-7.32 -598 -62.21-12.47 -399 NP-51.11-7.32 -598 -62.21-12.47 -399

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

MIRC Electronics reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.55 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

VIP Inds appoints Manish Desai as CFO

TVS Electronics reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.74 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Amber Ent drops on reporting dismal numbers in Q3

US Nasdaq closes at new record high

Infosys inks pact with First Abu Dhabi Bank to modernize IT infrastructure

Patanjali Foods standalone net profit declines 21.76% in the March 2024 quarter

Colgate-Palmolive (India) standalone net profit rises 20.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Board of Optiemus Infracom approves investment of Rs 29.05 cr

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 15 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story