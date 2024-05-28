Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Abhishek Finlease reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Abhishek Finlease reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 266.67% to Rs 0.22 crore

Net Loss of Abhishek Finlease reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 266.67% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 88.89% to Rs 0.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 156.76% to Rs 0.95 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.220.06 267 0.950.37 157 OPM %4.55-16.67 -15.7918.92 - PBDT0.090.02 350 0.300.18 67 PBT0.080 0 0.270.14 93 NP-0.02-0.05 60 0.170.09 89

First Published: May 28 2024 | 5:42 PM IST

