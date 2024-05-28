Chamanlal Setia Exports standalone net profit declines 38.39% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.38% to Rs 383.53 crore

Net profit of Chamanlal Setia Exports declined 38.39% to Rs 23.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 37.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.38% to Rs 383.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 357.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 1.73% to Rs 115.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 117.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.29% to Rs 1355.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1387.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

383.53357.171355.631387.359.2813.5911.9411.4533.3252.50161.60163.0830.9650.18154.53157.2023.2537.74115.64117.67

