Chandra Prabhu International reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.51 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.86% to Rs 214.15 crore

Net loss of Chandra Prabhu International reported to Rs 1.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.86% to Rs 214.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 204.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 90.26% to Rs 0.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.07% to Rs 854.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 730.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

214.15204.22854.83730.20-0.100.280.511.56-1.420.632.0611.06-1.620.561.4410.77-1.510.370.788.01

