Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prabhhans Industries standalone net profit rises 73.91% in the March 2024 quarter

Prabhhans Industries standalone net profit rises 73.91% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 5:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 15.48% to Rs 15.62 crore

Net profit of Prabhhans Industries rose 73.91% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 15.48% to Rs 15.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 6.21% to Rs 1.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.38% to Rs 52.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 48.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales15.6218.48 -15 52.5048.44 8 OPM %5.313.84 -4.193.98 - PBDT0.790.71 11 2.141.93 11 PBT0.770.63 22 2.071.85 12 NP0.400.23 74 1.361.45 -6

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Prabhhans Industries standalone net profit rises 18.75% in the December 2023 quarter

Supreme Industries standalone net profit rises 1.26% in the March 2024 quarter

VST Industries standalone net profit rises 28.38% in the March 2024 quarter

Tips Industries standalone net profit rises 40.53% in the March 2024 quarter

KPT Industries standalone net profit rises 108.57% in the March 2024 quarter

Chandra Prabhu International reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.51 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Chamanlal Setia Exports standalone net profit declines 38.39% in the March 2024 quarter

Mohit Paper Mills standalone net profit declines 62.70% in the March 2024 quarter

Enterprise International standalone net profit declines 69.23% in the March 2024 quarter

Deccan Polypacks reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 28 2024 | 5:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story