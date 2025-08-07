Abhishek Finlease standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 65.00% to Rs 0.07 crore

Net profit of Abhishek Finlease declined 50.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 65.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.070.20-14.2910.000.020.050.020.040.020.04

