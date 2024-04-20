Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PVV Infra reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.83 crore in the March 2024 quarter

PVV Infra reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.83 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 20 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Sales decline 39.76% to Rs 12.15 crore

Net profit of PVV Infra reported to Rs 1.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 39.76% to Rs 12.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 15350.00% to Rs 3.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 133.71% to Rs 87.92 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 37.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales12.1520.17 -40 87.9237.62 134 OPM %17.70-3.82 -2.850.03 - PBDT2.15-0.76 LP 3.640.02 18100 PBT2.15-0.76 LP 3.640.02 18100 NP1.83-0.76 LP 3.090.02 15350

