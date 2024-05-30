Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Accuracy Shipping consolidated net profit rises 60.77% in the March 2024 quarter

Accuracy Shipping consolidated net profit rises 60.77% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 10:52 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 3.49% to Rs 171.35 crore

Net profit of Accuracy Shipping rose 60.77% to Rs 9.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.49% to Rs 171.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 177.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 93.92% to Rs 0.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 19.26% to Rs 708.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 877.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales171.35177.55 -3 708.33877.34 -19 OPM %8.436.78 -3.393.95 - PBDT11.709.58 22 13.4124.36 -45 PBT8.246.44 28 0.4312.02 -96 NP9.185.71 61 0.508.22 -94

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Accuracy Shipping reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.89 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Jet Freight Logistics Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

SCI's demerged entity, SCILAL, debuts on stock exchange

AVG Logistics gains after securing 6-year parcel train leasing contract from Indian Railways

Mahindra Logistics expands its operations in West Bengal

Board of Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries recommends final dividend

Bondada Engineering receives LoI from Bharat Sanchar Nigam

Sensex slides 399 pts; metal shares lose sheen

Brahmaputra Infrastructure bags NHAI contract worth Rs 50.80 cr

GB Global standalone net profit rises 137.04% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 30 2024 | 10:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story