GB Global standalone net profit rises 137.04% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 60.24% to Rs 68.55 crore

Net profit of GB Global rose 137.04% to Rs 51.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 60.24% to Rs 68.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 42.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 52.19% to Rs 40.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 71.41% to Rs 219.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 127.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

68.5542.78219.30127.949.04-57.67-2.85-26.8549.7726.0254.9454.8744.8621.7933.6126.1651.6521.7940.3926.54

Powered by Capital Market - Live News