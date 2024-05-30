Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GB Global standalone net profit rises 137.04% in the March 2024 quarter

GB Global standalone net profit rises 137.04% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 10:52 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 60.24% to Rs 68.55 crore

Net profit of GB Global rose 137.04% to Rs 51.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 60.24% to Rs 68.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 42.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 52.19% to Rs 40.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 71.41% to Rs 219.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 127.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales68.5542.78 60 219.30127.94 71 OPM %9.04-57.67 --2.85-26.85 - PBDT49.7726.02 91 54.9454.87 0 PBT44.8621.79 106 33.6126.16 28 NP51.6521.79 137 40.3926.54 52

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Globe Textiles (India) standalone net profit rises 71.05% in the March 2024 quarter

Riba Textiles standalone net profit rises 134.18% in the December 2023 quarter

Jagjanani Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Bhilwara Technical Textiles reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.10 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Gokak Textiles reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.21 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Board of Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries recommends final dividend

Bondada Engineering receives LoI from Bharat Sanchar Nigam

Sensex slides 399 pts; metal shares lose sheen

Brahmaputra Infrastructure bags NHAI contract worth Rs 50.80 cr

Cinerad Communications reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 30 2024 | 10:28 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story