Career Point consolidated net profit declines 11.89% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Career Point declined 11.89% to Rs 13.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 15.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 1.32% to Rs 26.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 26.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

