Ace Exports reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Ace Exports reported to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales00.18 -100 OPM %0-66.67 -PBDT-0.18-0.19 5 PBT-0.23-0.24 4 NP-0.23-0.24 4

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

