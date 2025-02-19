Indian Overseas Bank appoints Madhaw Jha as CFO

Indian Overseas Bank said that its board has approved the appointment of Madhaw Chandra Jha, deputy general manager as the chief financial officer (CFO) with effect from 01 March 2025.

The bank informed that S P Mahesh Kumar, general manager & CFO is superannuating on 28 February 2025.

Madhaw Chandra Jha is qualified Chartered Accountant with rich experience in the field of Accounting and Finance. He is working in Indian Overseas Bank for the last 19 years. He has handled various functions viz. overseeing financial operations, which includes preparation of financial statement of the Bank, liaising with Statutory Auditors, submission of regulatory returns, handling other specialized area such as IndAS etc.

He has undergone several Management Development Programs imparted by premium institutes like ISB, RBI, CAB, ASCI, etc.

Indian Overseas Bank is engaged in the business of banking & financial services.

The bank reported 20.91% jump in net profit to Rs 873.66 crore on 13.07% rise in total income to Rs 8,409.3 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

The counter declined 2.10% to end at Rs 45.17 on Tuesday, 18 February 2025.

