Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ace Men Engg Works reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Ace Men Engg Works reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 10 2025 | 9:08 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net loss of Ace Men Engg Works reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 and during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2025 and during the previous year ended March 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India Shelter Finance Corporation consolidated net profit rises 38.75% in the March 2025 quarter

C.E. Info Systems standalone net profit rises 29.32% in the March 2025 quarter

Adline Chem Lab reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.21 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Hariom Pipe Industries consolidated net profit rises 2.80% in the March 2025 quarter

Multi Commodity Exchange of India consolidated net profit rises 54.16% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 10 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story