Multi Commodity Exchange of India consolidated net profit rises 54.16% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 60.83% to Rs 291.33 crore

Net profit of Multi Commodity Exchange of India rose 54.16% to Rs 135.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 87.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 60.83% to Rs 291.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 181.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 573.85% to Rs 560.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 83.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 62.78% to Rs 1112.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 683.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

