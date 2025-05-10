Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India Shelter Finance Corporation consolidated net profit rises 38.75% in the March 2025 quarter

India Shelter Finance Corporation consolidated net profit rises 38.75% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 10 2025 | 9:08 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 39.41% to Rs 327.29 crore

Net profit of India Shelter Finance Corporation rose 38.75% to Rs 108.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 77.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 39.41% to Rs 327.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 234.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 52.61% to Rs 377.87 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 247.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 40.50% to Rs 1165.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 829.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales327.29234.76 39 1165.64829.62 41 OPM %74.5671.48 -72.5270.62 - PBDT142.58102.79 39 500.79329.10 52 PBT139.6099.67 40 489.19319.18 53 NP108.1377.93 39 377.87247.60 53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

C.E. Info Systems standalone net profit rises 29.32% in the March 2025 quarter

Adline Chem Lab reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.21 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Hariom Pipe Industries consolidated net profit rises 2.80% in the March 2025 quarter

Multi Commodity Exchange of India consolidated net profit rises 54.16% in the March 2025 quarter

Reliance Power reports consolidated net profit of Rs 125.57 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 10 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story